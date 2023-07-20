911 CALL: Woman tries to chase down aggressor after sex attack near Seminole Wekiva Trail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies released a 911 call Thursday in which a woman recounted being sexually attacked near Seminole Wekiva Trail earlier this week and attempting to chase down the aggressor.

The sex attack happened on Monday along a trail near Eden Park Road in Altamonte Springs, according to the sheriff’s office. A report shows someone had come up behind the woman, who was walking while listening to a podcast, and began “dry humping” her.

“I’m walking on the trail and listening to my earphones and it’s getting dark and this guy, like, literally had his pants pulled down,” the woman said in a 911 call. “He came up behind me—I’ve been walking, I’m walking a pretty good clip—and puts his arm around the front of my waist and yanks me toward the front of his body and is basically, like, humping me.”

[LISTEN TO THE FULL 911 CALL BELOW]

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The woman goes on to tell the dispatcher she “screamed and yelled profanities in his face and chased him as closely and as fast as (she) could.”

“I chased him as far as I could and I almost got him, but he had his bike next to a bench and he jumped on his bike,” she said in the 911 call.

She added that she wasn’t injured and didn’t know if he had any weapons on him.

When asked what he looked like, she said he looked around 16 or 17 years old, had medium-length, curly hair, and wore white T-shirt with dark basketball shorts and dark-colored tennis shoes, the report reads.

Deputies said the woman told them she walks the trail multiple times a week and has never had a problem before.

While deputies weren’t able to find the man, the sheriff’s office told News 6 that it is increasing patrols in the area and detectives are actively following leads.

Last year, a similar attack happened along the trail when a man attacked a woman while she was jogging. A hat left behind by the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old William Stamper, led to his arrest weeks later.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: