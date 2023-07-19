Sex attack prompts more patrols near Seminole Wekiva Trail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A reported sex attack along the Seminole Wekiva Trail has caused the sheriff’s office to increase patrols in the area, deputies told News 6 on Wednesday.

In a report, deputies said that on July 17, a woman had been walking along the trail near Eden Park Road in Altamonte Springs.

While listening to a podcast, the woman was grabbed from behind by a man who began “dry humping” her, the report states.

She pushed the attacker off and began screaming at him, deputies said. According to investigators, the man then fled in the opposite direction, and she chased after him.

However, the attacker was ultimately able to grab a bicycle from underneath a nearby bench, riding it away from the scene, detectives said.

According to deputies, the woman described the man as appearing to be between 16-20 years old; having shoulder-length, wavy black hair; and wearing a white t-shirt with dark basketball shorts and dark-colored tennis shoes.

While deputies weren’t able to find the man, the sheriff’s office told News 6 that it is increasing patrols in the area and that detectives are actively following leads.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Last year, a similar attack happened along the trail when a man attacked a woman while she was jogging. After weeks of investigation into that case, detectives arrested 19-year-old William Stamper as the suspect.

