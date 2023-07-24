82º
New sporting event to be announced for Orlando’s Camping World Stadium

News conference to be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County leaders are set to announce an upcoming sports tourism event for Camping World Stadium on Tuesday morning.

In a release, Florida Citrus Sports — a nonprofit expected to speak alongside local leaders during the announcement — said the event would be coming to Camping World Stadium in the 2023-2024 football season.

The announcement will feature Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan, representatives from Visit Orlando and other local guests.

The announcement is scheduled for Tuesday at around 11:30 a.m. at the county’s administration building.

News 6 will stream the conference live at the top of this story when it happens.

