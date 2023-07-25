These NFL games will air on News 6 in 2023-24

Ready. Set. Hike!
Here are the games tentatively scheduled to air on News 6 WKMG-TV during the 2023-24 NFL season.
PLEASE NOTE:
- All times Eastern and are subject to change.
- Several weekends consist of a CBS “single header,” which means News 6 can only air one game per NFL rules.
PRE-SEASON
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Detroit at Carolina -- 8 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
WEEK 1
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
Tampa at Minnesota -- 1 p.m.
Miami at LA Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 2
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
Kansas City at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
NY Jets at Dallas -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 3
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
Denver at Miami -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 4
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
Miami at Buffalo -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 5
SUNDAY, OCT. 8
Baltimore at Pittsburgh -- 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 6
SUNDAY, OCT. 15
Carolina at Miami -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 7
SUNDAY, OCT. 22
Washington at NY Giants -- 1 p.m.
LA Chargers at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 8
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh -- 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 9
SUNDAY, NOV. 5
Tampa at Houston -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 10
SUNDAY, NOV. 12
Tennessee at Tampa -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 11
SUNDAY, NOV. 19
Las Vegas at Miami -- 1 p.m.
NY Jets at Buffalo -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 12
THURSDAY, NOV. 23
Washington at Dallas -- 4:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 26
Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 13
SUNDAY, DEC. 3
Carolina at Tampa -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 14
SUNDAY, DEC. 10
Jacksonville at Cleveland -- 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 15
SUNDAY, DEC. 17
NY Jets at Miami -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 16
SUNDAY, DEC. 24
Jacksonville at Tampa -- 4 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 25
Las Vegas at Kansas City -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 17
SUNDAY, DEC. 31
Miami at Baltimore -- 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 18
SUNDAY, JAN. 7, 2024
Jacksonville at Tennessee -- 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami -- 4:25 p.m.
PLAYOFFS
SUNDAY, JAN. 14 -- AFC Wild Card game
SUNDAY, JAN. 21 -- AFC Divisional game
SUNDAY, JAN. 28 -- AFC Championship game
