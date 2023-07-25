84º
These NFL games will air on News 6 in 2023-24

WKMG-TV releases schedule of games to air in Orlando area

Here are the games tentatively scheduled to air on News 6 WKMG-TV during the 2023-24 NFL season.

PLEASE NOTE:

  • All times Eastern and are subject to change.
  • Several weekends consist of a CBS “single header,” which means News 6 can only air one game per NFL rules.


PRE-SEASON

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Detroit at Carolina -- 8 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 1

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

Tampa at Minnesota -- 1 p.m.

Miami at LA Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 2

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Kansas City at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

NY Jets at Dallas -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 3

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

Denver at Miami -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 4

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Miami at Buffalo -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 5

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

Baltimore at Pittsburgh -- 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 6

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

Carolina at Miami -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 7

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

Washington at NY Giants -- 1 p.m.

LA Chargers at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 8

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh -- 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 9

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

Tampa at Houston -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 10

SUNDAY, NOV. 12

Tennessee at Tampa -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 11

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

Las Vegas at Miami -- 1 p.m.

NY Jets at Buffalo -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 12

THURSDAY, NOV. 23

Washington at Dallas -- 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 13

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

Carolina at Tampa -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 14

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

Jacksonville at Cleveland -- 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 15

SUNDAY, DEC. 17

NY Jets at Miami -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 16

SUNDAY, DEC. 24

Jacksonville at Tampa -- 4 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 25

Las Vegas at Kansas City -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 17

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

Miami at Baltimore -- 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 18

SUNDAY, JAN. 7, 2024

Jacksonville at Tennessee -- 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami -- 4:25 p.m.

PLAYOFFS

SUNDAY, JAN. 14 -- AFC Wild Card game

SUNDAY, JAN. 21 -- AFC Divisional game

SUNDAY, JAN. 28 -- AFC Championship game

