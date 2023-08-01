Read the indictment against former President Trump in 2020 election case

This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a photo of President Donald Trump with his coast on as he returns to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after speaking on the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021. (House Select Committee via AP)

Donald Trump was charged Tuesday in a Justice Department investigation into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a frantic but ultimately failed endeavor that culminated in the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

The indictment, the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024, follows a long-running federal investigation into schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the peaceful transfer of power and keep him in office despite a decisive loss to Joe Biden.

You can read the full indictment below.

Trump Indictment by Christie Zizo on Scribd

