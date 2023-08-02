Strange call: Deputies alerted after emu spotted roaming Florida neighborhood for days

An emu was on the loose in Polk County.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Some days in Florida are just “emusing.”

Polk County sheriff’s deputies received strange calls about a big bird twice this week when an emu was spotted running around the same neighborhood on consecutive days.

Deputies were initially alerted Monday when the emu was spotted in the Thornhill Road area of Winter Haven.

A deputy showed up but was unable to find the bird.

The next morning, two deputies were called to the same area, and the emu stuck around, allowing time for the deputies to coordinate a reunion with the animal’s owner.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office tweeted photos of the emu, including a selfie from one of the deputies.