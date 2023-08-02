Walk among the dinosaurs: Jurassic Quest returns to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Take a step back in time and admire the giants that once walked the Earth.

Jurassic Quest is coming back to Daytona Beach this weekend, bringing life-sized dinosaurs, crafts, bounce houses and more family fun. The event will run Friday through Sunday at the Ocean Center.

The experience is self-guided and features “more true-to-life size dinosaurs than any other touring dinosaur event, as well as dinosaur rides and a ton of activities,” according to the event’s website.

Here are the other activities you can enjoy:

RIDE A DINO: “Jump on a dino’s back and hang on tight! Some of our animatronic dinosaurs are ridable and kids always find their favorite.”

EXPLORE BOUNCE HOUSES: “Our big, dinosaur-themed bounce houses are full of roars …of laughter. Some are designated specifically for small children. (Note: socks are required and sold at the event.)”

CREATE A DINO CRAFT: “Unleash your creativity! The crafts table is free and open to all. Create your own paper dinosaur, color a dino, or choose from other exciting crafts.”

DIG FOR FOSSILS: “Paleontologists of all ages welcome! Uncover ancient secrets like triceratops fossils, T-rex fossils and more at our science tables.”

MEET BABY DINOS!: "If you think the huge dinos are awesome …just wait. Meet our baby Triceratops, Camarasaurus and more! A fan favorite, these babies are amazingly life-like and yep, cute." Click here to check out the baby dinos available to meet.

WALK WITH DINOSAURS: “Our playful adolescent dinosaurs like to run around and play with the audience! Take photos and hang out with our dinos while you’re exploring.”

Tickets are available to purchase at the door, but you can also buy them in advance online. Click here to check it out.

