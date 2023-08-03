Florida realtor sues valet service after $300K Bentley stolen near ICON Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida realtor filed a lawsuit Thursday against a valet service at the ICON Park parking garage after her 2022 Bentley Bentayga was stolen in May, according to court records.

In May, the realtor — identified as Cora Johnson — had driven to the parking garage at 8351 International Drive near ICON Park to grab dinner with a friend.

Johnson parked her car — valued at around $300,000 — with the nearby valet service, but when she returned to the parking garage nearly two hours later, she found her car was missing, according to an incident report.

Johnson, a real estate broker for Wynnmore Realty and participant on an upcoming reality television show “Ladies of Orange County,” said the valet attendant told her the car was taken, but he hadn’t called the police about it.

“He just gave me a dumbfounded look. I said, ‘Did you call the (explicit) police?’” Johnson told News 6. “He’s like, ‘Well, they knocked the cones down.’ I said, ‘You’re more worried about the cones than our almost $300,000 car?’”

In a report, deputies said the valet attendant told Johnson the lockbox with her keys inside had been pried open.

The report shows that Johnson had around $23,100 worth of belongings inside of the car, including a MacBook, a Louis Vuitton suitcase and duffel bag, a Chanel purse, Versace slippers and a Gucci belt.

Thursday, Johnson filed the lawsuit against the valet service, “Right Away Valet and Parking Services.”

The lawsuit accuses Right Away of failing to safeguard the lockbox, which led to Johnson’s vehicle being stolen.

“As a direct and proximate result of (Right Away’s) breach, (Cora Johnson) is entitled to damages including but not limited to the monetary value and/or replacement of her vehicle and its contents as well as mental anguish and emotional distress caused by the loss of her enjoyment of her vehicle and its contents,” the lawsuit reads.

