2 children in hospital after nearly drowning at Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Two children nearly drowned at a nonprofit resort in Kissimmee on Friday afternoon, according to city officials.

Both children were taken hospital — one flown, the other driven — in stable condition, according to a news release.

In a release, the city said fire crews responded to the “Give Kids The World Village” around 12:33 p.m. after receiving reports about the near-drownings.

Give Kids The World Village released a statement to News 6 about the incident:

“An incident occurred today, Friday, August 4, at the pool at Give Kids The World Village. Due to the privacy of the wish families we serve, we are unable to provide any information about the situation at this time. As always, the safety and health of our precious families are our top priorities.” Give Kids The World Village

The Village acts as a charity resort for critically ill children and their families to visit that provides a week-long, cost-free vacation “away from hospital visits and medical procedures,” the nonprofit’s website reads.

According to the nonprofit, the charity resort is an 89-acre resort with 166 villas, entertainment attractions, activities and other venues for children to enjoy.

No additional information has been provided, including the children’s ages or what led up to the near-drownings.

