Give Kids the World Village selling Night of a Million Lights tickets ahead of holiday season

Tickets for A Night of A Million Lights are on sale now.

Christmas in July? Well, not quite, but you can start making plans for the holiday season.

Give Kids the World Village announced its Night of a Million Lights is coming back this year -- and tickets are already on sale.

The nonprofit says on its website that USA Today named the lights display the No. 1 thing to do in December in Orlando in 2020.

The dazzling lights display kicks off Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 2, 2022, from 5-10 p.m. daily.

Members of the public are invited to see the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee this holiday season. (Courtesy)

Over the course of 52 nights, guests can stroll through the Give Kids the World Village, which spans 89-acres, and take in the dancing light shows in a fairytale neighborhood, stroll through a sparkling tree trail and take photos in front of large holiday displays.

According to the company, many nights sold out last year and the nonprofit encourages the public to buy tickets early.

Ticket prices vary by date, its website says, and range from $25 to $40 for adults and $15 to $20 for children. Here’s where you can purchase tickets.

Located in Kissimmee, Give Kids the World Village has welcomed more than 176,000 families of critically ill children for magical vacations at no cost since 1986, its website said.