8th annual Kids and Family Expo returns to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s favorite playdate of the year will return to the Orange County Convention Center on Aug. 12 and 13, just in time for one last adventure before the beginning of the school year.

The Kids and Family Expo features an abundance of family-friendly activities, including live performances, a petting zoo and character meet-and-greets.

The expo isn’t just about having fun; some of the over 200 exhibitors represent college prep organizations, schools and health organizations.

For parents of younger children, there are special areas and attractions designated for babies and toddlers.

Parents will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle for the chance to win tickets to various Orlando attractions, including the Orlando Science Center, Busch Gardens, Gatorland and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

