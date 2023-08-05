81º
Join Insider

Local News

Car crashes into Altamonte Springs home

Crash happened at home along East Highland Street

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Altamonte Springs, Seminole County
Fire crews construct a T-Shore to stabilize the home following the crash. (Seminole County Fire Department)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A car crashed into an Altamonte Springs home on Friday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Fire officials announced the crash on social media, posting images of the aftermath.

Officials added that crews responded to the crash around 4:45 p.m. at a home along East Highland Street.

The post shows that there were no injuries to either the occupants of the car or those who lived in the home.

According to SCFD, fire crews made a T-Shore to help bolster the home until full repairs could be done.

No additional information has been provided about the crash at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email