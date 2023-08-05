Car crashes into Altamonte Springs home

Fire crews construct a T-Shore to stabilize the home following the crash.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A car crashed into an Altamonte Springs home on Friday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Fire officials announced the crash on social media, posting images of the aftermath.

Today at 4:45 p.m. - vehicle accident into house at East Highland St. in Altamonte Springs. No injuries with car passengers or house. SCFD's Special Hazards & Operations Team made a T-Shore for the house for stability until full repairs can be done. #MoreThanFires pic.twitter.com/2F6Y6G5WUy — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 4, 2023

Officials added that crews responded to the crash around 4:45 p.m. at a home along East Highland Street.

The post shows that there were no injuries to either the occupants of the car or those who lived in the home.

According to SCFD, fire crews made a T-Shore to help bolster the home until full repairs could be done.

No additional information has been provided about the crash at this time.

