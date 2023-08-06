Missing 85-year-old man found dead in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday announced officers had located the body of an 85-year-old man who went missing a week prior out of the Mercy Drive area.

Luis Alvarado depended on life-sustaining medications and was thought to have maybe taken the wrong bus route, according to his family. He was found dead by officers who responded Saturday evening “to the wooded area behind the business at 3101 W. Princeton Street,” the location of a Walmart Supercenter, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Alvarado had last been seen around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30, leaving his apartment in the 1700 block of Mercy Drive, police said. He should have had a cellphone on his person, but it would have been nonfunctional, according to his family.

The areas of the 1700 block of Mercy Drive and of 3101 W. Princeton Street are about a mile apart.

On social media, the police department stated its detectives did not suspect foul play in Alvarado’s death, offering condolences to his family.

Yesterday evening, OPD responded to the wooded area behind the business at 3101 W. Princeton St and found the body of the missing adult Luis Alvarado. Our detectives are investigating but do not suspect foul play. Condolences to Mr. Alvarado's family. https://t.co/u0XWWZLOdW — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 6, 2023

No other details were shared.

