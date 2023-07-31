Orlando senior missing after leaving home with duffel

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 85-year-old man was reported missing on Monday after leaving his home in Orlando, according to the police department.

Police said Luis Alvarado, 85, was last seen leaving his apartment near 1700 Mercy Drive on Sunday.

He was wearing a yellow shirt and slacks while carrying a duffel, a release from the department shows. The release states that Alvarado often visits the Mercy Market and CITGO nearby.

According to police, Alvarado’s family is worried because they haven’t heard from him.

Anyone with information on Alvarado’s whereabouts can contact the police department at 407-246-2121.

