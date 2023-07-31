🤔Quiz: How well do you know the City of Orlando?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando dates back to 1838, according to the city. It got its start during the height of the Seminole Wars.

The city says its history is not as clear on where the name Orlando came from.

The Town of Orlando was incorporated in 1875 with a total population of 85 people, a far cry from today’s almost 310,000 people.

According to the city, “Orlando has evolved from the hub of Florida’s citrus industry in the 19th century to a mecca for tourism in the 20th century.”

Thanks to some fun facts from the City of Orlando, we want to test your knowledge with this quiz. See how well you know Orlando by taking the quiz below.