Storms causing delays at Orlando International Airport, FAA says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms moving through Central Florida have grounded flights at Orlando International Airport on Sunday, according to the FAA.

“Departures to Orlando International are grounded due to thunderstorms,” read in part the FAA’s statement with departures delayed an average of 75 minutes, and increasing.

Storms could get strong to severe, producing heavy rain which may lead to localized street flooding, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts between 40-50 mph and a possible brief spin-up.

