Large law enforcement presence seen in Bithlo

BITHLO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was seen swarming streets off of East Colonial Drive in Bithlo on Sunday.

News 6 went to the scene around noon and observed a SWAT team, guns drawn, using an armored vehicle known as “The Rook” to approach what appears to be a house near the intersection of Grissom and Story Partin roads.

No information pertaining to this response has so far been shared or confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the scene and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: