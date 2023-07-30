93º
Large law enforcement presence seen in Bithlo

Orange County Sheriff’s Office lines streets

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Large law enforcement presence in Bithlo. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BITHLO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was seen swarming streets off of East Colonial Drive in Bithlo on Sunday.

News 6 went to the scene around noon and observed a SWAT team, guns drawn, using an armored vehicle known as “The Rook” to approach what appears to be a house near the intersection of Grissom and Story Partin roads.

No information pertaining to this response has so far been shared or confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the scene and not necessarily its exact location.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

