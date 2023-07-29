83º
Shooting in Orange County leaves teen dead, another injured, deputies say

Shooting reported in 7000 block of Aloma Ave.

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after they were shot Friday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 7000 block of Aloma Ave., seen swarming Sun Bay Apartments.

When they got there, deputies located the 18-year-old dead at the scene and the 17-year-old, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

