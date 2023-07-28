Deputies close off Orange County neighborhood, tow away car

On Thursday night, Orange County deputies prevented residents from entering the Willowbrook neighborhood following a heavy law enforcement response.

Deputies showed up near Brook Hollow Drive, and News 6 reporter Troy Campbell said he saw law enforcement tow a vehicle away from the scene.

However, there were still two more vehicles along the roadway that investigators were searching through as of 11 p.m. on Friday.

A witness told News 6 that their son was the target of a shooting in the neighborhood, though no details were provided on whether the son was shot.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

