Arrest made years after 2021 deadly shooting at Orange County business center

Ramon Luis Arroyo Galva, 23, faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm in the death of 43-year-old Vinh Chung, deputies said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly Orange County shooting back in 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Ramon Luis Arroyo Galva faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm in the death of 43-year-old Vinh Chung.

The shooting occurred in November 2021 when a masked man opened fire into a business center near Lee Road. It’s not known if Chung was the intended target.

Surveillance video shows the shooting point a gun at a window, open fire and run away.

Deputies said the gunman drove away in a car after the shooting. Investigators have not provided a possible motive for the shooting.

“Detectives worked diligently to identify the suspect in this case. It’s a reminder that they never stop pursuing justice for those who are murdered in Orange County,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

