Orange County comptroller holds online surplus auction. Here’s what’s up for bid

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’ve ever gazed longingly at Orange County Government property and thought, “I should make an offer for that golf cart,” or, “50 office chairs would look great in my living room,” you’ve got about a week to put your money where your mouth is.

Comptroller Phil Diamond is holding an online auction until 3 p.m. Aug. 2, promising in a news release it’s one of the county’s biggest ever.

“This online auction will be a great opportunity for everyone to bid on items 24/7 from the convenience of their phones and computers,” Diamond said in a statement.

The auction, which went live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, has items listed as working and for parts/repair, including utility vehicles, electronics, generators, industrial equipment and more, as well as multiple lots of office and kitchen furniture.

Prospective buyers can review listings and place bids on PublicSurplus.com.

