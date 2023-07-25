Orange County leaders vote to approve recommendations for spending tourism tax dollars

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A task force formed to make recommendations on how to spend Orange County’s Tourist Development Tax (TDT) dollars brought its findings to county leaders on Tuesday.

During a presentation to the board of county commissioners, the co-chairs for the citizen task force answered questions about how the group ranked their priorities for spending Orange County’s 6% hotel room tax.

The county set a record in 2022 by bringing in more than $336 million in TDT collections from hotel rooms and other lodgings.

The task force recommended spending the bulk of the county’s tourism tax on large venues, like the Orange County Convention Center and Amway Center.

Members also supported funding requests from three granting organizations.

State law is particular about how the money can be used. It allows for the building and renovation of tourism revenues, as well as advertising.

Some in the task force have questioned if funds could be used to support affordable housing and transportation needs. The group has recommended that Orange County commissioners push for changes to state law.

Commissioners only task Tuesday, though, was voting to approve the task force’s recommendations.

The board is expected to make a final decision on funding allocation after a number of workshop sessions on the issue.

