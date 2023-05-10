Here’s where Orange County’s tourism tax dollars could be going

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Documents released on Wednesday show 52 eligible projects that could receive funding from Orange County’s tourism development tax revenue.

According to the documents, the amount of funding requested for these projects is just short of $4 billion.

Among the costly projects includes a newly proposed baseball stadium in Orlando, which would cost an estimated $975 million. Following that, a new roof for camping world stadium seeks $800 million, and improvements at the convention center ask for upward of $586 million.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

You can find the full list of eligible projects below from most expensive to least expensive:

Organization Project Description Est. Total Amount

of TDT Requested Request

Duration Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC Construction of new domed baseball stadium $975 million 2025-2034+ Florida Citrus Sports Roof for Camping World Stadium $800 million 2024 Convention Center Government function/Various capital improvement projects at the North/South Building $586+ million 2024-2028 Arts & Cultural Affairs/United Arts Government function to provide tourism development tax grants to eligible organizations $314.6 million 2024-2034 City of Orlando Amway Center renovations $256 million 2024-2033 UCF Sports Construction of a sports village $176+ million 2024-2033 Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center Front lawn enhancements $145 million 2024 Greater Orlando Sports Commission

/Sports Incentive Government function to provide tourism development tax grants to eligible organizations $126.5 million 2024-2034 Association to Preservation of Eatonville

Community, Inc. Construction of the ZORA! Campus $87+ million 2024-2034 Tourism Development Tax Application

Review Committee Government function to provide tourism development tax grants to eligible organizations $60 million 2024-2028 Orange County Regional History Center Government function/Renovation of permanent galleries $52.5 million 2025-2028 UCF Arts & Humanities Annual arts festival $33 million 2024-2034 Friends of the Menello Museum of Art Expansion of the museum $29 million 2024-2026 City of Orlando Expansion of Leu Gardens $25 million 2024-2026 Holocaust Memorial and Resource Center Construction of museum $25 million 2024-2026 Orlando Urban Film Festival Foundation Annual Love Orlando “Rock-n-Soul fest” $20.5 million 2024-2034 P.A.S.T. Renovation of Wells’ Built Museum and construction of multi-purpose cultural center $20 million 2025-2026 Orlando Science Center Terrace renovations (part of Unlock Science campaign) $13 million 2026-2028 Entertainment Galore, LLC Mid-Florida Jams annual music festival $11 million 2024-2034 Rollins Museum of Art Construction of new museum $10 million 2024-2028 Creative City Project IMMERSE Annual arts festival $10 million 2024-2033 4Roots Construction of “The Farm Campus” $10 million 2024-2027 OnePulse Construction of a museum $10 million 2024-2025 Central Florida Community Arts Construction of an arts center with rehearsal, event and performance space $8.5 million 2024-2026 Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) To support museum’s annual art programs $6 million 2024-2034 Winter Park Playhouse Develop/Construct new home stage $6 million 2024-2034 Garden Theatre, Inc. Auditorium renovations $5.5 million 2024-2034 Orlando Fringe Annual International Fringe Festival $4.95 million 2024-2034 Orlando REP Theater renovations $3.5 million 2024, 2027-2029 Orlando Ballet Nutcracker set and costumes $3 million 2024 Winter Garden Heritage Foundation Improve and expand exhibitions at the Central Florida Railway Museum $2.75 million 2024-2034 Winter Garden Art Association Construction of an arts complex designed to include a museum gallery, a community arts gallery space and a dedicated creative arts and wellness center $2.5 million 2024-2026 Opera Orlando Marketing $2.3+ million 2024-2034 Theatre South Playhouse Auditorium renovations and marketing $1.4+ million 2024-2034 Open Scene Latin American annual performing arts festival $1.2+ million 2024-2034 Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Renovation of Plaza Live $1.2 million 2024 Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Support of annual programs $1.1+ million 2024-2034 Central Florida Vocal Arts Educational tourism workshops $1+ million 2024-2034 Come Out With Pride, Inc. Annual festivals and events $791,999 2024-2034 Caribbean Passport Multicultural Initiative Annual Caribbean festival (Orlando Carnival Downtown) $650,000 2024-2028 Orlando Shakes Various capital improvement projects $635,000 2024 Orlando Community Arts, Inc. Claire and the Chocolate Nutcracker $462,000 2024-2034 SNAP! Orlando Marketing (Mirages & Miracles, and Faune exhibition) $425,000 2024-2033 Orlando International Film Festival Marketing $385,000 2024-2034 Park Avenue District, Inc. Marketing $300,000 2024-2027 Bach Festival Society Winter Park Marketing $225,000 2024-2026 Orlando Ballet Marketing $150,000 2024 Crealde School of Art Building expansion $125,000 2024 Haitian American Art Network, Inc. Women in arts events $100,000 2024 D.T.O. Jazz Fest Annual jazz festival $39,750 2024-2025 Descolonizarte Teatro LatinX arts festival $14,147 2024 Florida Songwriters Association Annual music events $600 2024-2026

In addition, three projects were deemed ineligible, the documents show. Those are:

WME Design ( $10,000 requested ) — ineligible due to being a private LLC

Casa Culture ( $500,000 requested ) — ineligible now due to unidentified facilities

Orlando Mayors Veteran Council ($825,000 requested) — ineligible facilities for improvements

The Orange County Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Tax Force is scheduled to meet from 1-4 p.m. on Friday to discuss the proposed projects.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: