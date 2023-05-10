Here’s where Orange County’s tourism tax dollars could be going

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Documents released on Wednesday show 52 eligible projects that could receive funding from Orange County’s tourism development tax revenue.
According to the documents, the amount of funding requested for these projects is just short of $4 billion.
Among the costly projects includes a newly proposed baseball stadium in Orlando, which would cost an estimated $975 million. Following that, a new roof for camping world stadium seeks $800 million, and improvements at the convention center ask for upward of $586 million.
You can find the full list of eligible projects below from most expensive to least expensive:
|Organization
|Project Description
|Est. Total Amount
of TDT Requested
|Request
Duration
|Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC
|Construction of new domed baseball stadium
|$975 million
|2025-2034+
|Florida Citrus Sports
|Roof for Camping World Stadium
|$800 million
|2024
|Convention Center
|Government function/Various capital improvement projects at the North/South Building
|$586+ million
|2024-2028
|Arts & Cultural Affairs/United Arts
|Government function to provide tourism development tax grants to eligible organizations
|$314.6 million
|2024-2034
|City of Orlando
|Amway Center renovations
|$256 million
|2024-2033
|UCF Sports
|Construction of a sports village
|$176+ million
|2024-2033
|Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center
|Front lawn enhancements
|$145 million
|2024
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
/Sports Incentive
|Government function to provide tourism development tax grants to eligible organizations
|$126.5 million
|2024-2034
|Association to Preservation of Eatonville
Community, Inc.
|Construction of the ZORA! Campus
|$87+ million
|2024-2034
|Tourism Development Tax Application
Review Committee
|Government function to provide tourism development tax grants to eligible organizations
|$60 million
|2024-2028
|Orange County Regional History Center
|Government function/Renovation of permanent galleries
|$52.5 million
|2025-2028
|UCF Arts & Humanities
|Annual arts festival
|$33 million
|2024-2034
|Friends of the Menello Museum of Art
|Expansion of the museum
|$29 million
|2024-2026
|City of Orlando
|Expansion of Leu Gardens
|$25 million
|2024-2026
|Holocaust Memorial and Resource Center
|Construction of museum
|$25 million
|2024-2026
|Orlando Urban Film Festival Foundation
|Annual Love Orlando “Rock-n-Soul fest”
|$20.5 million
|2024-2034
|P.A.S.T.
|Renovation of Wells’ Built Museum and construction of multi-purpose cultural center
|$20 million
|2025-2026
|Orlando Science Center
|Terrace renovations (part of Unlock Science campaign)
|$13 million
|2026-2028
|Entertainment Galore, LLC
|Mid-Florida Jams annual music festival
|$11 million
|2024-2034
|Rollins Museum of Art
|Construction of new museum
|$10 million
|2024-2028
|Creative City Project IMMERSE
|Annual arts festival
|$10 million
|2024-2033
|4Roots
|Construction of “The Farm Campus”
|$10 million
|2024-2027
|OnePulse
|Construction of a museum
|$10 million
|2024-2025
|Central Florida Community Arts
|Construction of an arts center with rehearsal, event and performance space
|$8.5 million
|2024-2026
|Orlando Museum of Art (OMA)
|To support museum’s annual art programs
|$6 million
|2024-2034
|Winter Park Playhouse
|Develop/Construct new home stage
|$6 million
|2024-2034
|Garden Theatre, Inc.
|Auditorium renovations
|$5.5 million
|2024-2034
|Orlando Fringe
|Annual International Fringe Festival
|$4.95 million
|2024-2034
|Orlando REP
|Theater renovations
|$3.5 million
|2024, 2027-2029
|Orlando Ballet
|Nutcracker set and costumes
|$3 million
|2024
|Winter Garden Heritage Foundation
|Improve and expand exhibitions at the Central Florida Railway Museum
|$2.75 million
|2024-2034
|Winter Garden Art Association
|Construction of an arts complex designed to include a museum gallery, a community arts gallery space and a dedicated creative arts and wellness center
|$2.5 million
|2024-2026
|Opera Orlando
|Marketing
|$2.3+ million
|2024-2034
|Theatre South Playhouse
|Auditorium renovations and marketing
|$1.4+ million
|2024-2034
|Open Scene
|Latin American annual performing arts festival
|$1.2+ million
|2024-2034
|Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
|Renovation of Plaza Live
|$1.2 million
|2024
|Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
|Support of annual programs
|$1.1+ million
|2024-2034
|Central Florida Vocal Arts
|Educational tourism workshops
|$1+ million
|2024-2034
|Come Out With Pride, Inc.
|Annual festivals and events
|$791,999
|2024-2034
|Caribbean Passport Multicultural Initiative
|Annual Caribbean festival (Orlando Carnival Downtown)
|$650,000
|2024-2028
|Orlando Shakes
|Various capital improvement projects
|$635,000
|2024
|Orlando Community Arts, Inc.
|Claire and the Chocolate Nutcracker
|$462,000
|2024-2034
|SNAP! Orlando
|Marketing (Mirages & Miracles, and Faune exhibition)
|$425,000
|2024-2033
|Orlando International Film Festival
|Marketing
|$385,000
|2024-2034
|Park Avenue District, Inc.
|Marketing
|$300,000
|2024-2027
|Bach Festival Society Winter Park
|Marketing
|$225,000
|2024-2026
|Orlando Ballet
|Marketing
|$150,000
|2024
|Crealde School of Art
|Building expansion
|$125,000
|2024
|Haitian American Art Network, Inc.
|Women in arts events
|$100,000
|2024
|D.T.O. Jazz Fest
|Annual jazz festival
|$39,750
|2024-2025
|Descolonizarte Teatro
|LatinX arts festival
|$14,147
|2024
|Florida Songwriters Association
|Annual music events
|$600
|2024-2026
In addition, three projects were deemed ineligible, the documents show. Those are:
- WME Design ($10,000 requested) — ineligible due to being a private LLC
- Casa Culture ($500,000 requested) — ineligible now due to unidentified facilities
- Orlando Mayors Veteran Council ($825,000 requested) — ineligible facilities for improvements
The Orange County Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Tax Force is scheduled to meet from 1-4 p.m. on Friday to discuss the proposed projects.
