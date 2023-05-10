85º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Here’s where Orange County’s tourism tax dollars could be going

Projects seek nearly $4 billion in tax funding

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Economy, Business, Government, Politics, Orange County, Orlando, Tourism
Orange County Convention Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Documents released on Wednesday show 52 eligible projects that could receive funding from Orange County’s tourism development tax revenue.

According to the documents, the amount of funding requested for these projects is just short of $4 billion.

Among the costly projects includes a newly proposed baseball stadium in Orlando, which would cost an estimated $975 million. Following that, a new roof for camping world stadium seeks $800 million, and improvements at the convention center ask for upward of $586 million.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

You can find the full list of eligible projects below from most expensive to least expensive:

OrganizationProject DescriptionEst. Total Amount
of TDT Requested		Request
Duration
Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLCConstruction of new domed baseball stadium$975 million2025-2034+
Florida Citrus SportsRoof for Camping World Stadium$800 million2024
Convention CenterGovernment function/Various capital improvement projects at the North/South Building$586+ million2024-2028
Arts & Cultural Affairs/United ArtsGovernment function to provide tourism development tax grants to eligible organizations$314.6 million2024-2034
City of OrlandoAmway Center renovations$256 million2024-2033
UCF SportsConstruction of a sports village$176+ million2024-2033
Dr. Phillips Performing Arts CenterFront lawn enhancements$145 million2024
Greater Orlando Sports Commission
/Sports Incentive		Government function to provide tourism development tax grants to eligible organizations$126.5 million2024-2034
Association to Preservation of Eatonville
Community, Inc.		Construction of the ZORA! Campus$87+ million2024-2034
Tourism Development Tax Application
Review Committee		Government function to provide tourism development tax grants to eligible organizations$60 million2024-2028
Orange County Regional History CenterGovernment function/Renovation of permanent galleries$52.5 million2025-2028
UCF Arts & HumanitiesAnnual arts festival$33 million2024-2034
Friends of the Menello Museum of ArtExpansion of the museum$29 million2024-2026
City of OrlandoExpansion of Leu Gardens$25 million2024-2026
Holocaust Memorial and Resource CenterConstruction of museum$25 million2024-2026
Orlando Urban Film Festival FoundationAnnual Love Orlando “Rock-n-Soul fest”$20.5 million2024-2034
P.A.S.T.Renovation of Wells’ Built Museum and construction of multi-purpose cultural center$20 million2025-2026
Orlando Science CenterTerrace renovations (part of Unlock Science campaign)$13 million2026-2028
Entertainment Galore, LLCMid-Florida Jams annual music festival$11 million2024-2034
Rollins Museum of ArtConstruction of new museum$10 million2024-2028
Creative City Project IMMERSEAnnual arts festival$10 million2024-2033
4RootsConstruction of “The Farm Campus”$10 million2024-2027
OnePulseConstruction of a museum$10 million2024-2025
Central Florida Community ArtsConstruction of an arts center with rehearsal, event and performance space$8.5 million2024-2026
Orlando Museum of Art (OMA)To support museum’s annual art programs$6 million2024-2034
Winter Park PlayhouseDevelop/Construct new home stage$6 million2024-2034
Garden Theatre, Inc.Auditorium renovations$5.5 million2024-2034
Orlando FringeAnnual International Fringe Festival$4.95 million2024-2034
Orlando REPTheater renovations$3.5 million2024, 2027-2029
Orlando BalletNutcracker set and costumes$3 million2024
Winter Garden Heritage FoundationImprove and expand exhibitions at the Central Florida Railway Museum$2.75 million2024-2034
Winter Garden Art AssociationConstruction of an arts complex designed to include a museum gallery, a community arts gallery space and a dedicated creative arts and wellness center$2.5 million2024-2026
Opera OrlandoMarketing$2.3+ million2024-2034
Theatre South PlayhouseAuditorium renovations and marketing$1.4+ million2024-2034
Open SceneLatin American annual performing arts festival$1.2+ million2024-2034
Orlando Philharmonic OrchestraRenovation of Plaza Live$1.2 million2024
Orlando Philharmonic OrchestraSupport of annual programs$1.1+ million2024-2034
Central Florida Vocal ArtsEducational tourism workshops$1+ million2024-2034
Come Out With Pride, Inc.Annual festivals and events$791,9992024-2034
Caribbean Passport Multicultural InitiativeAnnual Caribbean festival (Orlando Carnival Downtown)$650,0002024-2028
Orlando ShakesVarious capital improvement projects$635,0002024
Orlando Community Arts, Inc.Claire and the Chocolate Nutcracker$462,0002024-2034
SNAP! OrlandoMarketing (Mirages & Miracles, and Faune exhibition)$425,0002024-2033
Orlando International Film FestivalMarketing$385,0002024-2034
Park Avenue District, Inc.Marketing$300,0002024-2027
Bach Festival Society Winter ParkMarketing$225,0002024-2026
Orlando BalletMarketing$150,0002024
Crealde School of ArtBuilding expansion$125,0002024
Haitian American Art Network, Inc.Women in arts events$100,0002024
D.T.O. Jazz FestAnnual jazz festival$39,7502024-2025
Descolonizarte TeatroLatinX arts festival$14,1472024
Florida Songwriters AssociationAnnual music events$6002024-2026

In addition, three projects were deemed ineligible, the documents show. Those are:

  • WME Design ($10,000 requested) — ineligible due to being a private LLC
  • Casa Culture ($500,000 requested) — ineligible now due to unidentified facilities
  • Orlando Mayors Veteran Council ($825,000 requested) — ineligible facilities for improvements

The Orange County Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Tax Force is scheduled to meet from 1-4 p.m. on Friday to discuss the proposed projects.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email