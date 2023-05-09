WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Officials to unveil design for Orlando Dreamers baseball stadium

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials hoping to bring a Major League Baseball team to Orlando will unveil the design of a proposed stadium at a press conference on Tuesday.

The proposed MLB stadium calls for $700 million in private funds, the largest private investment ever for a publicly owned Major League Baseball stadium, according to a news release.

Officials have said that the tourist district on International Drive is their preferred location for the stadium which is expected to hold about 45,000 fans.

“Orlando is the largest media market in the United States without a Major League Baseball team, recently surpassing Miami in terms of media market size. Orlando is also the most visited destination in the world,” the Orlando Dreamers website read in part.

In 2019, Pat Williams, the man credited with bringing an NBA franchise to Orlando, held a news conference outlining plans to bring the team – to be called the Orlando Dreamers – to Central Florida.

