1 reportedly shot in Orange County neighborhood

Deputies respond to area of Kingsport, Wingate drives

Mark Lehman, Reporter

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person was reportedly shot Tuesday night in Oak Ridge, prompting an investigation.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of Kingsport and Wingate drives, where dispatch indicated a victim was located and taken to a hospital.

News 6 was at the scene and observed bullet casings along Kingsport Drive, as well as deputies focused on a home with apparent bullet holes in a window.

No further details have been shared or confirmed by the sheriff’s office, such as what investigators believe led to the shooting, the state of the victim’s injuries or any potential suspect information.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

