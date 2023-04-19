1 dead, 1 injured in road rage shooting on I-4 in Florida; driver sought

PLANT CITY, Fla. – One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday night in a road rage shooting on Interstate 4 in Plant City, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. on I-4 near exit 23.

Plant City police said a male driver called 911, saying that he and his female passenger had been shot by the driver of a Toyota Prius.

The victim drove to a Plant City fire station, where his passenger died from a gunshot to the upper body, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the driver was able to tell them that a male driver of a silver or gray Toyota Prius was driving recklessly in traffic and exhibited road rage toward him for an unknown reason before he opened fire.

After the shooting incident, the Prius continued east on I-4. Anyone with information about the incident or the Toyota Prius is asked to contact Sgt. Baker at 813-707-2271 or Detective Cowart at 813-707-2270.

Police said it’s believed the shooting was an isolated incident and there are no known active threats to the community.

The Plant City Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide.