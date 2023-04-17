Man arrested after road rage shooting on Florida Turnpike, troopers say

Zion Zaire-Vincent Waller, 22, is currently booked in Osceola County jail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday after troopers said he shot at another vehicle with three people inside, including a 5-year-old, while driving on the Florida Turnpike in unincorporated Osceola County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper spotted 22-year-old Zion Zaire-Vincent Waller driving in and out of the northbound lanes near mile marker 192 at speeds of up to 100 mph around 3:30 p.m.

The report shows the trooper proceeded to intercept the sedan Waller was driving as he continued to weave through traffic recklessly. The trooper eventually caught up to the sedan, which got stuck in traffic, and pulled Waller over.

According to the report, troopers then found a rifle and handgun, both loaded, on the floor of the car.

Zion Zaire-Vincent Waller, 22, faces multiple charges in connection to the road rage shooting, troopers said. (Florida Highway Patrol)

A pickup driver then pulled over on the side of the road and told troopers their car had been shot at by Waller, pointing to a bullet hole on the driver side and passenger doors, the report continues.

Waller told troopers that the pickup truck had been driving erratically around his vehicle and at one point “the driver pointed at him with what appeared to be a weapon,” according to the report.

FHP said Waller added he was in fear for his life and shot one round at the truck, which sped up in an effort to evade the suspect.

When asked why he didn’t call 911, the suspect said he didn’t feel safe pulling over, troopers said.

Troopers said no weapons were found when they searched the pickup truck.

There were no reported injuries, troopers added.

Waller faces multiple charges, including for three counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into or throwing deadly missiles into a vehicle, an unlicensed firearm and reckless driving.

He is currently booked in the Osceola County jail.

