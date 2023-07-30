A few storms could get strong to severe today

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Sunday! It’ll be another hot and humid day with heat index values between 106°-110°. A heat advisory is in effect through the afternoon for East Central Florida.

Heat Advisory

There is also a Marginal Risk placed for Marion, Flagler and Northern Volusia Counties through today and tonight.

A few storms could get strong to severe producing heavy rain which may lead to localized street flooding, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts between 40-50 mph and a brief spin up possible.

Showers and storms are expected to fire up around 2 p.m lasting through midnight tonight.

Mrg Risk

Monday it’ll be another hot and humid day with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values are expected to be in the triple digits. The rain coverage remains moderate to highs at 60% with showers and storms developing around noon. Heavy downpours are possible with stronger storms.

Through the rest of the week, rain chances stay moderate to high. Highs are expected to be closer to normal in the lower 90s on Wednesday but still feeling in the triple digits.