Weather Pins of the week: Highlighting your best weather pictures around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pins users have been submitting great weather pictures and video to PinIt, News 6′s free platform to showcase Central Florida.

This week was no exception with amazing sunsets, double rainbows and a rare cloud phenomenon. Lets get to it!

Pins User Judith62 captured a great shot of crepuscular rays as the sun came up over Lake Monroe. Crepuscular rays form when incoming light from the sun is partially obstructed by a cloud on the horizon. Gaps in those clouds allow for beams of light to pass through.

Judith62 Beautiful morning walk at Lake Monroe riverfront downtown Sanford Jul 26, 2023 0 Orlando

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Gene Jameson captured this amazing shot of a double rainbow in Orlando.

Pins user pamelamokolsparks captured this ominous cloud before the rain came.

Good thing Pins user VillageVillian was inside when capturing this video. Watch ‘til the end.

Check this out! Pins user dosuke109 snapped a rare phenomenon known as cloud iridescence.

Cloud iridescence happens when small water droplets or ice crystals of roughly the same size diffract light. Diffraction occurs when those small droplets or crystals scatter light.

For this to happen, the clouds must be relatively thin, but also contain a lot of ice crystals or water droplets so that the sun’s rays or other light source encounters only a few crystals or droplets at a time.

It usually happens in altocumulus, cirrocumulus, lenticular and cirrus clouds.

In this case, it appears that the iridescence is happening in the cirrus cloud, the thin wispy cloud above the puffy cumulus cloud.

Thanks to everyone who has submitted these amazing photos!

To submit a photo and possibly have yours featured on TV or on ClickOrlando.com, click here!

You can also submit a photo within the FREE Pinpoint Weather App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: iPhone | Android

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: