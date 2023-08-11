Bear scare: Daytona Beach woman’s bear encounter caught on video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Peek-a-bear.

A Ring video catches the moment a woman about to take her dog for a walk meets a Florida black bear, just outside her door.

The woman was taking her puppy out at 2 a.m. Thursday morning at her home in the Grande Champion at LPGA community in Daytona Beach. As the video shows, she shuts her door, her dog starts barking, and as she looks around the wall a bear pops out.

She screams and runs back inside with the dog.

Neighbors say there have been bear sightings in the community almost weekly.

“(Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) Bear Management Program staff are aware of recent bear sightings in this area and are working with local residents to share BearWise tips to help prevent conflicts,” the FWC said in a statement Thursday.

The FWC said bears in general are going to be more active as we approach fall. Bears start searching for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter.

Officials remind residents to secure garbage, remove food attractants like bird feeders, and don’t feed the bears to get them to leave.

More tips on living with black bears and limiting encounters is on the FWC website.

