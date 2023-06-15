Black bear spends the night at Tampa International Airport

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida black bear has been captured and relocated after wandering into Tampa International Airport.

The bear was first spotted walking along the inside of the airport’s perimeter fence by a Transportation Security Administration employee on Tuesday. Upon the employee’s report, the airport, in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, set up a trap and perimeter to keep the bear contained to the north end of the TPA campus.

The area underwent overnight surveillance by TPA Operations, Airport police, Tampa police, Tampa Fire Rescue and the FWC, among others. Tampa police used infrared helicopter cameras to keep an eye on the bear as it spent the night at the airport.

The bear was safely captured and relocated to the Ocala National Forest on Wednesday morning.

The incident did not disrupt airport operations or pose a threat to any employees, according to TPA’s vice president of operations.

Additionally, there is no record of any prior bear-related reports at the airport, so TPA officials are confident that this was an isolated incident.

