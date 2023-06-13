Another one: Bear spotted along John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Where’s the bear? This time, it’s along John Young Parkway in Orlando!

Orange County deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers spotted the bear Tuesday morning in a tree near Shader Road.

This comes days after another bear was safely removed from a tree at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando.

It was released into the Ocala National Forest.

FWC said that this time of year, bears are more active and juvenile bears are starting to leave their mother’s home range and may be seen in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home.

“Typically, these bears will move away on their own. If you see a bear, give it space, don’t try to approach it, and never feed it. We ask that all people keep their distance to allow this bear the best chance of success at leaving the area, as well as for safety reasons,” FWC said in a statement.

Officials said if you see a bear in your neighborhood, it is not a cause for alarm, but residents should secure any food attractants so the bear doesn’t linger. To reduce conflicts with wildlife, remove or secure any food attractants from around your home or yard, including the garbage. This also includes pet food and bird seed.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: