WILD VIDEO: Bear joins swimmers, takes dip at Florida beach

DESTIN, Fla. – Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn’t expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun…“It’s a bear!”

Caught on camera, a bear was spotted splashing through the Gulf of Mexico before running up the Destin shore just before noon, according to CNN Newsource.

Swimmers and beachgoers in and near the water at the city in Florida’s panhandle can be seen near the bear, as it frolics in the water before running off into nearby sand dunes, according to the person who captured the animal on video.

Chris Barron, who posted the video on Twitter, wrote on the social media platform, “A bear just swam from way out in the ocean to shore in Destin. Insane.”

