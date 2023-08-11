Police ID man wanted in brutal New Smyrna Beach chicken death

Security footage shows the man accused in the brutal chicken killing last month, according to New Smyrna Beach police.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Following the brutal killing of a chicken in New Smyrna Beach in July, police identified the man they believe is responsible for killing the bird.

On Friday afternoon, police finally identified the suspect as Joseph Aaron Walters, 24, from St. Louis, Missouri. Police did not say why Walters was in New Smyrna Beach.

Investigators said there is an active warrant out for Walter’s arrest, and he faces a charge of cruelty to animals with a bond of $15,000.

Police said the man was seen on surveillance video killing a wild rooster near 421 Flagler Ave. in the early morning of July 25.

Footage shows the man luring the rooster close to him before picking it up, smashing it on the sidewalk twice, then stomping on its head, police said.

The police department reported on Monday the suspect had been identified thanks to the help of tipsters.

