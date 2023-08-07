Tipsters credited with identifying suspect in brutal New Smyrna Beach chicken killing

Security footage shows the man accused in the brutal chicken killing last month, according to New Smyrna Beach police.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A suspect was identified after surveillance footage revealed the brutal death of a chicken in New Smyrna Beach, according to the police department.

On Monday, police announced tips provided to investigators helped them identify a suspect in the killing.

No additional information has been released at this time, including the identity of the suspect.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Police said around 12:30 a.m. on July 25, a man was caught on surveillance footage killing a wild rooster near 421 Flagler Ave.

The footage shows the man luring the rooster close to him before picking it up, smashing it on the sidewalk twice, then stomping on its head, police said.

In a release, police said the department was working with the State Attorney’s Office to bring formal charges of animal cruelty against the suspect.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: