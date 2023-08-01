New Smyrna Beach police searching for brutal chicken killer

Police are asking for help identifying the man seen killing a wild rooster near 421 Flagler Ave. last week.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in the brutal killing of a rooster last week, according to the police department.

Police said that on the evening of July 25, a man was caught on surveillance footage killing a wild rooster near 421 Flagler Ave.

The footage shows the man luring the rooster close to him before picking it up, slamming it on the sidewalk twice, then stomping on the body, police said.

According to police, the man was wearing a “Busch Light” shirt and hat, being around 6 feet tall, 300 pounds and in his late 20s-to-30s.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Animal Control at 386-410-2873 or mwilk@cityofnsb.com.

