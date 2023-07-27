Man arrested in Volusia County after malnourished horses seized

Emaciated horses found on a property in Seville. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office took them to a rescue.

SEVILLE, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of animal cruelty after four horses were seized earlier this month, one of which had to be euthanized.

Deputies seized the horses from a property in Seville on July 8. The sheriff’s office said all of the horses suffered from malnutrition and lack of medical care, while two of them were severely emaciated and suffered from infections and overgrown hooves.

The horses were placed under the care of a veterinarian, but the condition of one of the horses continued to worsen until it was euthanized on July 22. Another horse remains in critical condition.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Wayne Prevatt, 65, was arrested on Wednesday. He faces two counts of felony cruelty to animals, two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and four counts of unlawful confinement/abandoning of animals.

Wayne Prevatt. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said Prevatt had told deputies he fell on hard times and was unable to care for the horses. Deputies suspect the horses’ conditions had worsened over several months.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: