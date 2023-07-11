Emaciated horses seized from property in Volusia County

Emaciated horses found on a property in Seville. The Volusia Sheriff's Office took them to a rescue.

SEVILLE, Fla. – Volusia County deputies seized four horses from a property over the weekend, with two of them extremely emaciated, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they found the horses on a property along Duncan Road in Seville around 2 p.m. Saturday. The two horses in poor condition were found in a small holding pen with little to no weeds or grass and a small amount of hay on the ground.

They said the horses were emaciated and dehydrated, with a visible skeleton, overgrown front hooves, matted main and tail and sores and scabs. The other two horses were in decent shape.

Deputies got the owner’s consent to take the horses to a rescue facility, where a team began caring for them, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office is working on taking legal custody of the horses. Criminal charges are pending.

