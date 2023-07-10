Volusia County wants input on how to spend over $300M for hurricane recovery

Nearly eight months after hurricanes devastated homes and other properties off the coast in Volusia County, residents were still awaiting permit approval for seawall construction.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials are holding a series of meetings to figure out how to spend over $300 million in federal funds aimed at helping residents recover from the 2022 hurricane season.

Following back-to-back hurricanes in 2022, county officials reported $552 million in damage, much of which happened in Daytona Beach Shores where several homes collapsed into the water.

According to officials, the county received $328.9 million to help residents recover, and five meetings will be held throughout July and August to determine how those funds should be spent.

Residents are invited to attend the meetings to provide input for county officials about what projects would be best for this funding.

“Community engagement is vital in shaping our recovery initiatives, which is why we’re asking all Volusia County residents to participate and provide their input,” Community Services Director Dona Butler said. “We want to hear about their unmet needs and gather valuable insights to guide and develop these projects.”

The five meetings will be held from 5-7 p.m. and are scheduled to be held on the following dates:

Monday, July 10 — Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.

Thursday, July 13 — DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave.

Thursday, July 20 — Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.

Thursday, July 27 — New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway

Thursday, Aug. 3 — Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway

The funds can be put toward a variety of programs, including restoration of roads and bridges, housing, economic revitalization, hurricane mitigation and stormwater systems. County leaders said that priority will be given to helping low-to-moderate income households.

In a release, county officials said that they will develop an action plan for the funds. The draft plan will undergo a 30-day public comment period to receive feedback from residents, and the draft is expected to be published some time in August or September, the release shows.

For residents who aren’t able to attend the meetings, they can instead opt to fill out an unmet needs survey found here.

