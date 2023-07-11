Volusia County greenlights dog beach pilot program in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Starting Nov. 1, residents will be allowed to bring their dogs to a small sliver of Ormond Beach as part of a pilot program.

Volusia County Council voted six to one on Tuesday, approving the 18-month pilot program that will allow dogs on 0.6 miles of beach. Many residents from northern east Volusia spoke who want a dog beach without having to drive south all the way to Ponce Inlet, the only place dogs are currently allowed.

“We have over 50 hotels that advertise themselves as dog-friendly, over 20 restaurants,” said local philanthropist Nany Lohman. “Forty-seven miles of beach and all we ask for is a small section.”

Lohman even brought a $100,000 check to donate to the program’s fund.

“We spend a lot of money traveling around the country to other dog beaches and I would rather take the money and spend it here in Volusia,” said resident Leslie Lee.

The test run will start in November, running from Mislap Road to Rockefeller Drive in Ormond Beach.

It comes with rules: people have to clean up after their pets, dogs can’t go on the dunes or interfere with wildlife, must be on a leash up to 6 feet long, and have to have proof of rabies vaccines.

Other residents who live in that area still have concerns. Some question if there will be enough enforcement on clean-up, dog bites, and wildlife harassment.

“You simply cannot fine people enough to make a difference to them. $150 to 250 is not going to matter or if they’re from out of town they’re not going to pay it. They’ll leave,” said resident Laura Rutledge.

The county said 26 dispensers will be installed and law enforcement will be on site.

If there aren’t many problems, the county in the end could approve it to stick around permanently.

“Just remember, you don’t want to punish the good dog owners and the good dogs for the transgressions of a few,” said resident Randy Fernandez.

The county still is working out whether there will be an animal control officer permanently assigned there or if Volusia deputies will work it. Those decisions will be made in the coming months.

