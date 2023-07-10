Volusia County leaders set to vote on dog-friendly beach pilot program

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Council is set to take up a proposal Tuesday that would temporarily allow dogs on a section of beach.

The council is looking at a pilot program to allow dogs on the beach that if passed would begin on Nov. 1, 2023, and run for 18 months.

The section of beach where dogs would be allowed covers a .6 mile stretch from Milsap Road to Rockefeller Drive.

Nanette McKeel Petrella is the President of Daytona Dog Beach Inc., the organization behind this most recent attempt at a dog beach.

“Our main purpose is to have a safe, environmentally sound, dog-friendly beach and courteous to all people,” McKeel Petrella said.

McKeel Petrella said the organization has received support from several businesses and other organizations.

“I just think a lot of really positive things will come not only with the dog beach, but there’s a lot of things that will come as a result of it that will be good for Volusia County,” McKeel Petrella said.

The proposed ordinance would also have restrictions and guidelines for the dog beach, including owners must pick up after their pets, the animals cannot disturb wildlife or the dunes and the animals must be up to date on their vaccinations.

Brian Budrus is on vacation with his family from Ohio. While their hotel is dog-friendly, they aren’t allowed to bring their dog on the beach.

“They allow dogs at the hotel, but you can’t take them to the beach,” Budrus said. “So that’s kind of unfortunate because we actually just got back from a pet store because we had to buy a muzzle and some calming aides because she doesn’t like being left in the room.”

There are also some costs associated with the pilot program including:

$2,754 to install 26 dispensers

$6,000 annually for bags for the dispensers

$54,500 for a full-time animal control officer to enforce rules

$17,000 for annual operations costs

$25,000 for one-time equipment costs

McKeel Petrella, however, said thanks to private donors and money from their own organization, the county wouldn’t have to pay a dime.

“It’s not going to cost the county anything between our organization and a private donation coming from the Lohman family, the costs are covered,” McKeel Petrella said.

But not everyone is on board with the pilot program.

“People are not responsible pet owners,” Erika Gallman said. “Often they sometimes are, but sometimes they leave the dog mess. They don’t have them on a leash. And it might be the friendliest dog in the world, and they’ve never bitten anybody, but they have teeth, and they will bite.”

The meeting is set to take place Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

To read the full proposed ordinance, click here.

