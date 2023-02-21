Volusia dog owners want beaches to have more room to run and ruff

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Volusia County are discussing a plan that could allow dogs on more areas of the beach.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the Volusia County Council is expected to give direction to staff on the debated issue.

Currently, Lighthouse Point Park and Smyrna Dunes Park are the only pet-friendly beach areas in Volusia County.

People who frequent the parks say they quickly reach capacity on most days and more areas are needed to keep up with demand.

Steve Allen said he often comes to the park with his dog Sawyer.

“This week’s been crowded (and) weekends are crowded,” Allen said. “You get here early in the morning, it’s fine, but it builds up as the day goes by.”

A group is calling on county leaders to create another dog-friendly area near University Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Supporters of the plan said it would help promote tourism and a healthy lifestyle.

“You just get yourself a long leash and a little freedom for dogs, right?” Allen said. “Sometimes they’ve got to run. There’s not many places to run around here.”

Critics, however, have raised health and environmental concerns if dogs are allowed on county-owned beaches.

In 2021, council members voted against a plan that would have allowed dogs on all beaches.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.

