22-year-old bitten by shark off New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was bitten Monday morning by a shark off New Smyrna Beach, according to fire officials.

The attack happened near the 2100 block of Ocean Blvd.

According to New Smyrna Beach fire officials, the Oviedo was bitten in his left foot and taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

