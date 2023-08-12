Orlando police rescue driver after car crashes into retention pond

Body camera video provided by the City of Orlando shows four police officers rescue a driver from a sinking car near Interstate 4 earlier this month.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police rescued a driver who crashed into a retention pond earlier this month, according to the police department.

The department released video of the rescue, which shows that the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Police responded to the crash off the on-ramp to Interstate 4 from eastbound State Road 408 after the driver drove over the embankment while trying to “negotiate the on-ramp corner,” police said.

According to police, the car became partially submerged, with the driver trying to break the window out.

The video shows four responding officers jumping into the pond to help break the window, pulling the driver to safety just before the car sank all the way.

Officers were able to pull all of them out of the water using rope, and there were no serious injuries, police said.

