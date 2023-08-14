1 shot, killed in Palm Coast neighborhood

PALM COAST, Fla. – A person was shot and killed early Monday in a Palm Coast neighborhood, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting was reported around 5:50 a.m. on Blare Drive.

When deputies arrived, one person was found dead, officials said.

“The victim and suspect were known to each other and there are no outstanding suspects at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. While the suspected shooter is not in custody, deputies said they are “being very cooperative with the investigation and working with investigators.”

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Blare Drive is closed from Blaine to Black Alder drives as deputies conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

