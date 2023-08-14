Florida gas prices fall 10 cents, but expected to climb again

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices have dropped from 2023 highs, but AAA said prices are expected to increase.

The average price per gallon on Sunday was $3.74, down 10 cents from the most expensive state average since August 2022.

“Florida drivers are likely relieved to see gas prices move lower again, but that downward trend may not last long,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a release. “Last week, gasoline futures prices rebounded to the same levels that led to the 2023-highs we saw earlier this month. Since it can sometimes take a week or two before changes in the futures market hits the retail side, drivers could see gas prices move higher early this week or next.”

AAA said the gasoline futures went up as refiners continue to deal with hot weather, reducing petroleum output.

“It’s not uncommon to see gas prices fluctuate during the summer months,” Jenkins said. “The long term forecast is unclear, as hurricane season remains a major wild card. Gas prices could spike if a hurricane threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines.”

The National Hurricane Center on Sunday highlighted two areas of potential development in the Atlantic.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.91), Naples ($3.88), Gainesville ($3.83)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.54), Panama City ($3.57), Pensacola ($3.57)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

