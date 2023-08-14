National Hurricane Center tracking 2 areas of interest in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NHC has highlighted two areas of potential development in the Atlantic on the same day that Hurricane Charlie struck Florida 19 years ago.

For now, these two areas highlighted haven’t formed.

The two areas of low pressure could develop later in the week. One off the coast of Africa and the other several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC has given these two areas both no chance of developing in the next 48 hours and 20% chance over the next seven days moving west to northwest over the Atlantic.

This is still far away, but we will keep you updated as more information unfolds.

Do you recall where you were or what you were doing 19 years ago today? Hurricane Charley, the third named storm of the 2004 season made landfall on the southwest Gulf coast of Florida as a strong Category 4 hurricane. It was the second major hurricane of the 2004 season. At the time it was the strongest hurricane to hit Florida since hurricane Andrew in 1992 and second costliest hurricane in the nation right behind Andrew.

Hurricane Charley was a compact, powerful, and fast-moving hurricane. At it’s peak, Hurricane Charley had 149 mph winds striking Punta Gorda in southwest Florida on August 13. It then passed over the peninsula in a matter of seven hours causing billions in damages and taking over two dozen lives both directly and indirectly, as reported by the CDC, along the way.

Also known as the I-4 hurricane because of it’s path over the heavily traveled interstate, Hurricane Charley took down a plethora of oak trees in Winter Park among surrounding cities. People were left without power for weeks as line workers worked day in and day out to clear debris and restore power. Agriculture also took a massive hit along with structural damage.

Charley was the first of 4 hurricanes to hit Florida in a 6-week period of time in 2004. Frances, Ivan, and Jeanne followed. Nearly every square inch of the Sunshine State felt the impacts from at least one of those four storms.

