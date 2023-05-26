82º

News 6 meteorologists to host 2023 hurricane special. Here’s how to watch

Hourlong special airs on June 1

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Our News 6 weather team is hosting News 6′s annual hurricane special to help Central Florida residents prepare for the hurricane season.

The one-hour special starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, the official start of hurricane season.

And after the hourlong newscast, the weather team (Tom Sorrells, Troy Bridges, Candace Campos, Jonathan Kegges, Samara Cokinos and Julie Broughton) will be answering questions submitted by News 6 Insiders in an Insider After Hours special.

For more resources and information about what to do before, during and after a storm, visit ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

