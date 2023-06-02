84º

🌀 After Hours: News 6 meteorologists answer Insider questions, share stories and advice

Crystal Moyer hosts Insider-only event

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 Pinpoint Weather Team stuck around after the annual News 6 hurricane special on June 1 for our After Hours livestream, answering questions from Insiders.

News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer led the conversation as News 6 meteorologists, including chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells, shared stories of storms past, doled out bits of information you might not know and just had a good time with each other!

We also introduced to you Michelle Morgan, the newest member of the News 6 weather team.

If you submitted a question to our team, thank you. Many of them were answered Thursday night.

Watch the full video at the top of this story.

