Seminole County 911 dispatcher earns ‘Stork Award’ after helping family deliver baby

Dispatcher Nora Acuna receives the "stork club" award for helping a family deliver a baby during a 911 call.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nora Acuna, a Seminole County Fire Department emergency communications dispatcher, was recently presented with a “Stork Award” for helping a family deliver a baby during a 911 call.

According to a news release from the SCFD, Acuna was given the award on Friday for her actions that helped deliver baby Riley on June 30.

Brendan Burke, Riley’s father, said he had an incredible experience with Acuna when he called 911 after it “became abundantly clear he was not going to make it to the hospital in time.”

According to the release, within six minutes of calling 911 and the dispatcher walking Burke how to deliver the baby, the fire department was on the scene.

Dispatcher Nora Acuna (second from right) receives the "stork club" award for helping a family deliver a baby during a 911 call. (Seminole County Fire Department)

SCFD's Emergency Communications Dispatcher Nora Acuna became the newest member of the Stork Club. Nora assisted this Seminole County family with the birth of their daughter during a 911 call. 📸 Chip Colandreo. @theiaed @iaednavigator @apcointernational @apcoflorida pic.twitter.com/TAR3LGETDQ — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 14, 2023

Acuna was reunited with little Riley and her family while receiving the recognition, fire officials said.

