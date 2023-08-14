85º
Seminole County 911 dispatcher earns ‘Stork Award’ after helping family deliver baby

Nora Acuna received the award for helping deliver the baby

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Health
Dispatcher Nora Acuna receives the "stork club" award for helping a family deliver a baby during a 911 call. (Seminole County Fire Department)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nora Acuna, a Seminole County Fire Department emergency communications dispatcher, was recently presented with a “Stork Award” for helping a family deliver a baby during a 911 call.

According to a news release from the SCFD, Acuna was given the award on Friday for her actions that helped deliver baby Riley on June 30.

Brendan Burke, Riley’s father, said he had an incredible experience with Acuna when he called 911 after it “became abundantly clear he was not going to make it to the hospital in time.”

According to the release, within six minutes of calling 911 and the dispatcher walking Burke how to deliver the baby, the fire department was on the scene.

Dispatcher Nora Acuna (second from right) receives the "stork club" award for helping a family deliver a baby during a 911 call. (Seminole County Fire Department)

Acuna was reunited with little Riley and her family while receiving the recognition, fire officials said.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

